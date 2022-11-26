Οι εραστές του ονείρου

Not Available

A popular and honest man, Dimitris (Dimitris Papamichael), who works at the Perama yards, sings at a local tavern in the evenings. One day, his revered brother proposes to break a villa, and to prove to him that these things do not need any special capacity, he accepts the challenge. The noise they do, however, awakens the daughter of the owner, Zoitsa (Zoe Laskari). The two invaders are surprise. Zoitsa, who understands that Dimitris is not a villain, asks her not to hand him over to the police and is listening. Shortly thereafter, the girl visits the owner of the shipyards in which Dimitris works. The two young men are reunited.