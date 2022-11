Not Available

VICE presents a documentary film about Service Dogs in Greece featuring personal stories of people who have identified their lives with these four-legged companions. We get a glimpse of these precious dogs’ life, training and work through the words of Elena Palanga, the only certified trainer in the country, 8-year-old Giorgos and his service dog, Mike, as well as the testimonies of people who suffer from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.