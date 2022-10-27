Not Available

This trial of the century was the first nationally televised TRUE LIFE soap opera, a tangle of salacious plotlines. OJ SIMPSON TRIAL: THE REAL STORY reveals the true story behind the trial of O.J. Simpson the most highly publicized American criminal trial, ever. The documentary relies on contemporaneous archival material alone to illustrate the course of events. Without the interruption of modern interviews to provide hindsight, the storytelling triggers the same raw emotion and real-time perspective as when the events transpired all those years ago.