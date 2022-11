Not Available

"Mal De Ojo" or "Evil Eye" is a widespread superstition in Latin America. The idea behind the superstition is that a look or glare can literally curse or kill someone. When one looks at another with envy, it is believed to inflict injury or bad luck. This film tells the story of a former white nationalist, who has to visit his dying mother after years of abandoning his family's beliefs and being branded as a traitor.