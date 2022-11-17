Ojo de cerdo

Not Available

It is a super 8 negative color roll that I used as a camera, which means that it gives me 3600 photos. The roll was scanned at 4k by Matias Gritti and then I deleted around 500 photos that did not come out and I touched the color a bit. Then I turned the photos into a timelapse, making each photo appear for a second. The images are from my trip from Mexico to Buenos Aires and ends at the Cannes Film Festival. The audio in the short is composed of recordings I made with my phone in all these places. Enjoy it!