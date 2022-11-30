Ojumo Ti Mo

Not Available

Three years after their father passed, a documentary acts as the perfect stage for a family of four women to talk through their experiences of their loss. Somewhere between distance and time, phone calls provided each person the space to tell their own stories Ojumo To Mio and its director Simisolaoluwa Akande were the winners of the We Are Parable present Who We Are short film competiton, a contest to highlight the work of 16-19 year-old Black British filmmakers, part of We Are Parable's online takeover of BFI Player.