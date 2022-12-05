OK Computer

Not Available

The year is 2031. Robots and artificial intelligence are a fact of life in India. But when a self-driving car is hacked and used as a murder weapon, general outrage ensues. Detectives Saajan Kundu and Laxmi Suri are assigned the case. The trail leads them to the inland waterways of Goa, where a naked guru heads a community of contemporary Luddites resisting the tide of digitalisation and automation. Suddenly, a new suspect is revealed: Ajeeb, a former government robot now operating autonomously.