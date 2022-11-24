Not Available

Oru Kal Oru Kannadi is an upcoming Indian Tamil-language comedy film written and directed by M. Rajesh. It stars producer Udhayanidhi Stalin, in his acting debut, Hansika Motwani and Santhanam in the lead roles, whilst featuring Harris Jayaraj's music and K.Balasubramaniam's cinematography. The film, named after Yuvan Shankar Raja's hit song from Rajesh's debut film Siva Manasula Sakthi (2009), Still some of the Scenes are filming. It is currently in production stage and planned for release by the end of 2011.