Oka Radha Iddaru Krishnula Pelli (Telugu: ఒక రాధ ఇద్దరు కృష్ణుల పెళ్ళి ) is a 2003 Telugu film directed by G.Nageswara Reddy and produced by DVV Danayya and J Bhagavan under Sri Balaji Creations. The film stars Srikanth, Prabhu Deva and Namitha in the lead roles.