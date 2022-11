Not Available

Oka Radha Iddaru Krishnulu is a 1986 Indian Telugu-language comedy film, directed and written by A. Kodandarami Reddy. It stars Kamal Haasan, Sridevi in the lead roles, with music composed by Ilaiyaraaja. It was inspired by the novel Oka Radha Iddaru Krishnulu by Yandamoori Veerendranath.