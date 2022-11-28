Not Available

ME/WE, OKAY, and GRAY consists of a short three-episode film and a 3-monitor installation. The installation is intended for showing in museums and galleries, and the episodes of the film version in cinemas among trailers and between the adverts on television. OKAY uses a single on-screen persona and various voices to consider the shifts, desires, and inhibitions of the self in a sexual relationship. Only one actor appears on screen, but her voice changes as the story progresses. The different voices are both male and female. The story is told in the first person. The new voice carries on the story and implants a new persona into the picture. The ‘individuality’ of the main character on screen dissolves and the physical self-evidentness of gender is cast into doubt through the collision of visual and aural information.