Gangland boss Joe Kalhari, working with Ricki Hart, operator of a swamp-side dive in the Okefenokee swamp aside the Georgia-Florida border, rules an empire of smugglers who run dope and undesirable aliens into the United States, uses seaplanes at the primary mode of transportation. Searching for his sweetheart,Lowheeya, who has been lured into the shack of Pully, a Kalhari henchman, airplane pilot Chick Osceola, finds evidence of the smuggling operation.