Not unlike Casper the Friendly Ghost, little Spunky the Burro, is having a hard time finding a friend, so he takes a horse from a carousel and sets out to visit the fair with his synthetic, and non-responding, friend. Spunky tries hard to impress the merry-go-round horse various booths and exhibitions but the horse remains unimpressed...and mute. Spunky finally takes him back to where he got him.