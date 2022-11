Not Available

Doc Aga is a veterinarian who rents a detached house in the compound of Babsy. Living with him are Godo, his humbling assistant and Camille, his niece. babsy is very much against the relationship of Doc Aga with his daugther Alex. Doc Aga and Alex come across Manny in the airport, a rich man who is trying to bring a dog in through the customs. Parallel events happen, which leads the group to discover that gems are being smuggled in the country through dogs.