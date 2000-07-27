2000

Okinawa Rendez-vous

  • Drama
  • Romance
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 27th, 2000

Studio

Not Available

Jimmy Tong (Leslie Cheung) is an expert blackmailer and thief who specialises in white-collar crimes. With his side-kick (Vincent Kok), Jimmy steals a personal diary belonging to a Yakuza leader Ken Sato (Masaya Kato) intending to use its details as a platform for blackmailing and to extort money. Sato agreed to the uneasy deal and made preparations to pay Jimmy his exorbitant demands only for Sato's girlfriend Jenny (Faye Wong) to betray him and make off with the money to Okinawa.

Cast

Leslie CheungJimmy Tong
Faye WongJenny
Stephanie CheCookie
Vincent KokKuk Bo
Gigi LaiSandy
Asuka HiguchiBar / Cafe owner

View Full Cast >

Images