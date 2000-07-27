Okinawa Rendez-vous

2000

Jimmy Tong (Leslie Cheung) is an expert blackmailer and thief who specialises in white-collar crimes. With his side-kick (Vincent Kok), Jimmy steals a personal diary belonging to a Yakuza leader Ken Sato (Masaya Kato) intending to use its details as a platform for blackmailing and to extort money. Sato agreed to the uneasy deal and made preparations to pay Jimmy his exorbitant demands only for Sato's girlfriend Jenny (Faye Wong) to betray him and make off with the money to Okinawa.