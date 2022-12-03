Not Available

OKINAWA: THE FINAL BATTLE is a riveting look at one of the most storied engagements in military history. Soldiers who were there, including USMC General Victor Krulak and Colonel Joseph Alexander (author of Utmost Savagery) recall the extraordinary circumstances that made Okinawa unique. The Japanese defenders, in an all-or-nothing attempt to stop the Americans, employed guerilla tactics, bolstered their defense with women, and sent wave after wave of Kamikaze planes at the attackers. Dramatic footage some of it unseen for decades captures the chaos and destruction of this ultimate battle, and military historians probe its lasting legacy. OKINAWA: THE FINAL BATTLE is a gripping portrait of one of the most important engagements in military history.