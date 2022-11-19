Okkadunnadu

Not Available

Gauthami (Neha Jhulka) is a real estate agent in Mumbai. She brokers deals with the buyers and sellers and gets paid commission. She arranges a deal between Gowri Shankar (Suman) of Sri Venkateswara Bank, Hyderabad, India, and a Seth (Raghubabu) in Mumbai, for the sale of a guest house in Mumbai. As per the agreement, there is three months time for registration. However, Gowri Shankar's son Kiran (Gopichand) comes to Mumbai and demands the money immediately. Though Gauthami tries very hard to convince Kiran that it may not be possible to complete the deal early, Kiran does not listen and wants to complete the deal saying that he needs the money urgently. On the other hand, there is a mafia don called Sou Bhai (Mahesh Manjrekar), who needs an urgent heart transplant and looks for a person who has a rare blood group called Bombay blood group.