Oklahoma State Practice Routine & Drills

The greatest factor for the success of the OSU wrestling program has been the commitment to technique and drills. This video provides insight into the methods the OSU coaches utilize to prepare their team for each match. Beginning with a seasonal plan, Branch explains the OSU lifting and conditioning philosophy and methodology. The video then shifts to preparation techniques for the day of the match. Smith outlines the OSU pre-match preparation methods giving special attention to the 2-hour period just before a match. Finally, Branch and Smith demonstrate numerous practice drills for warm-up and individual technique development. The OSU program focuses heavily on drilling technique through repetition and live wrestling. These drills will help wrestlers work on their overall performance.