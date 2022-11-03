1952

Okuni and Gohei

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 1st, 1952

Studio

Toho Company, Ltd.

Okuni and Gohei is about a high-born woman, Okuni (Michiyo Kogure), who travels around the country with Gohei (Tomoemon Otani), a samurai retainer who is in service to her. They are in search of Tomonojo (Sô Yamamura), who has killed the man who was Okuni’s husband and Gohei’s master, and they cannot return to their lord’s home until they have fulfilled their duty of hunting down and killing Tomonojo.

Cast

Michiyo KogureOkuni
Tomoemon OtaniGohei
Sô YamamuraTomonojo
Jun TazakiIori
Eiko MiyoshiMother
Kamatari FujiwaraDoctor

