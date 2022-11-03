1952

Okuni and Gohei is about a high-born woman, Okuni (Michiyo Kogure), who travels around the country with Gohei (Tomoemon Otani), a samurai retainer who is in service to her. They are in search of Tomonojo (Sô Yamamura), who has killed the man who was Okuni’s husband and Gohei’s master, and they cannot return to their lord’s home until they have fulfilled their duty of hunting down and killing Tomonojo.