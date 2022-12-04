Okusama wa 18-sai: Chô dokidoki hoken-shitsu

Not Available

Momoko, who attends the prestigious private school, is a married couple with a school nurse, Ryunosuke. Only Momoko's uncle, the principal, Abe, knew the secret. One day before graduation, a new vice-principal, Hisae, will be transferred. Momoko's best friend, Airi, is a fan of Ryunosuke, and for some reason she appears in the health room and provokes. Ryunosuke is unaffected by the temptation. Momoko, who came to pick up Airi, felt a mysterious mood and was angry inside. While leaving school, when she sees Momoko in a bad mood, Airi stabs her nails as if she is aiming for Ryunosuke. To Momoko who denies it, Airi gets excited with the bottom story, saying, "You're the prince of your fingers." Taiki, the most talented person in the school, looks at these two people from behind. Ryunosuke steals his letter and tries to help him with his feelings, but when he finds out that he is giving it to Momoko, the romance confiscates the letter and the law until the exam is over.