Not Available

Haloa (pronounced: Haa-lo-ah) tells the story of how the first Hawaiian came to be and how the Hawaiian peoples bond is forever linked to the Kalo (taro) plant, the Aina (land), and the Kanaka (people). Haloa is produced by Twiddle Productions in Honolulu Hawaii, and is brought to life with a unique blend of animation, Hawaiian chants, and Hawaiian language.