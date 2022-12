Not Available

What is it that makes a space productive? What makes it challenging? Exiting? Including? Tolerant? Olafur Eliasson: Seeing Space is a portrait of one of the biggest and most influential artists of our time. The film follows the both speed-talking academician and shy artist from 2004 - 2009 trying to understand the implications of Olafur and his mission: creating installations that changes the space around us and thereby the mindset in us.