Not Available

Recorded at The Troubadour in Los Angeles in March 2004. Track Listing : 1 – Just Like California 2 – King Of The World 3 – Weightless 4 – Rollerskate Skinny 5 – Won’t Be Home 6 – Smokers 7 – Melt Snow 8 – Wish The Worst 9 – Lonely Boy 10 – Up The Devil’s Pay 11 – Friends Forever 12 – The New Kid 13 – Jagged 14 – Four Leaf Clover 15 – Question 16 – Valentine 17 – Murder ( Or A Heart Attack ) 18 – Doreen 19 – Big Brown Eyes 20 – Time Bomb