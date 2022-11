Not Available

Lao Yang is not "a good father" in Chinese traditional way although he's already in his 60s. His wealth has been through ups and downs ferociously. His business went bankrupt years ago. Luckily, his three children are all grown up and have their own family. Lao Yang spends his days between taking care of his bedridden wife, keeping a mistress, collecting debts and gambling with mahjong. Conflicts between Lao Yang and his children escalate.