Not Available

"Old Cow Vs Tender Grass" tells the story of Moo (played by Henry Thia), a taxi-driver in his late 40s, and how his routine life changes when he gets acquainted with an attractive but eccentric lady, Moon (played by Crystal Lin). Meanwhile, Jack Lim plays a rugged taxi-driver who falls for a lady from China (played by Siau Jiahui). The movie attempts to explore the seemingly improbable romantic relationships in today's society, through a simple yet hilarious storyline.