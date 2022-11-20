Old Farewell

Not Available

Soo Hyuk, a former boxer, gets a call telling him he just received a house. It’s his ex-wife Chae Hee’s house. There, Soo Hyuk finds some old Polaroid photos in the secret attic and has a time slip to the past. Chae Hee waiting for her death, and Soo Hyuk struggling to save her. The breathtaking time travel begins. Once passionately in love with her, So Hyuk travels through time to meether again at different ages and discover why he originally fell for her. He meets her when she is 10, 17 and 22. But traveling through time to revisit their romantic past is dangerous and he may risk his life to discover what he has lost.