Old House in the Night

Under the twilight at dusk in the vast plain with dog barking a young man Yo-ching and his wife Chiu-yun as well as their daughter are walking toward a giant deserted house. A queer old lady lives upstairs there and arranges them to sleep. Chilly wind blows in the mid-night shaking the old windows. The first night passes under terrible fear. Yo-ching goes out to arrange the matters for his father's bones the next morning. The old lady is out as well. As it turns dark, Chiu-yun and her little daughter feel scared. In the old house, she is terribly scared by one after another and she leaves the old house and by mistake enters another old house and is scared again. Yo-ching finds her and takes her back to the old house. A young lady comes downstairs in the old house to Yo-ching. Who is the mysterious young lady? Is she a human or a ghost? By whom she was murdered?.........