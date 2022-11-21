Old Mad Rock

Not Available

The Dino Band was a famous rock band that split more than thirty years ago, but the rocker's blood in each of them is calling for a reunion, if only to prove that they are not just a bunch of old has-beens. Of course, there are enormous difficulties....there is a generation gap between them and current rock fans; and each of them has personal problems. But determination, and the fact that this chance may never come again makes them struggle to prove the saying "Rock Never Dies" And if they are going to die soon, they need a stage for their finale.