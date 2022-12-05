Old Man Gloom: Here Is a Gift for You

Not Available

A 42-minute documentary on the elusive sludge metal supergroup, Old Man Gloom. Following them on their West Coast tour, the documentary attempts to answer the questions, "What, Who, and Why is Old Man Gloom?" Some questions are answered by their fans and resident metal experts, while the band itself turns many of the questions upside-down, creating even more ambiguity. Watch, and, perhaps, learn. Featuring killer multi-cam live footage, whose audio was recorded by Scott Evans (Kowloon Walled City) and mixed/mastered by James Plotkin.