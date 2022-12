Not Available

Thumbeline and Fingerita live alone with their mother at the edge of a forest overlooking a village. Thumbeline, a rather sulky teenager, isn’t as helpful as her little sister Fingerita who willingly offers to go and gather firewood in the forest. When her hat falls into an old well, she climbs down to get it and discovers the enchanting world of Old Mother Snow, who makes the snow fall every time she shakes her eiderdown.