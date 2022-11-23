Not Available

The MGM short, part of James A. Fitzpatrick's Traveltalks series, takes the viewers on a tour of old New Mexico. Starting in Santa Fe, the oldest State capitol in the USA, the city existed long before European migration. It's unique architecture is its most prominent feature. There are several archaeological sites trying to date when Indian first settled in the area. Seven percent of the population are of Indian origin. Near Taos is the onetime home of Kit Carson whose grave is one of the sacred shrines of New Mexico. The Navajo live on their 14 million acre reservation and continue their traditional way of life.