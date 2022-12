Old September Biscuits

Not Available

OVER A DECADE NOW , I FOUND A STACK OF PRINTS...3 16MM PRINTS...FROM THIS DOCUMENTARY FILM...TITLED ...'OLD BLACK AND ALIVE'...THEY WERE ALL IN MANY DIFFERENT CONDITIONS...AND FROM THE LOOKS OF THE PRINTS , YOU CAN SEE THAT TOO...A LOT OF AGE AND DECAY...VINEGAR...THAT PINKISH / PURPLE...THAT SAYS DESEASE...'DEATH OF THE RIBBON'...BUT NOT THE DEATH OF FILM...WITH THIS FOUND FOOTAGE , I FOUND MORE THAN 13 MULTIPLE REELS OF FILM...I FOUND A LOST HOPE...A LOST WISH...AND AN APOLOGY..."THE BISCUITS'...RESORECT. WHAT IS NOW DUST AND BONES...AND WITH THE COLLABORATION OF PROCESS...THROUGH FILM MAKING...WE ARCHIVE THESE LIVES...AND GIVE THESE PERSONS A SITUATION ...TO PROJECT BACK TO US...SO WE MIGHT NOT FORGET SOME OF THE GREATER THINGS LIFE AND DEATH...HOPE ..LOSS...EMPTYNESS...SORRY...REGRET...AND FORGIVENESS...LUTHER