Not Available

Old Suffolk Boys

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Veteran Illustrator and Bluegrass Musician John Holder returns to the village he grew up, Badwell Ash in Mid-Suffolk, England; reconnecting with family and friends from the past and encountering stories of growing up and growing old in Suffolk. Having left the village to pursue a formal education at Cambridge School of Art at just 16, and begin a life and career that would see him travel all over the world; performing with and meeting his Bluegrass Heroes - the likes of Bill Monroe, Hank Williams, Dolly Parton. Old Suffolk Boys provides an insight into an area of Eastern England, as well as a man who is returning to his roots - entrenched with pickup trucks, a dash of conservative politics and a deep-rooted love of country music, that will surely resonate with audiences.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images