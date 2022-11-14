Not Available

Veteran Illustrator and Bluegrass Musician John Holder returns to the village he grew up, Badwell Ash in Mid-Suffolk, England; reconnecting with family and friends from the past and encountering stories of growing up and growing old in Suffolk. Having left the village to pursue a formal education at Cambridge School of Art at just 16, and begin a life and career that would see him travel all over the world; performing with and meeting his Bluegrass Heroes - the likes of Bill Monroe, Hank Williams, Dolly Parton. Old Suffolk Boys provides an insight into an area of Eastern England, as well as a man who is returning to his roots - entrenched with pickup trucks, a dash of conservative politics and a deep-rooted love of country music, that will surely resonate with audiences.