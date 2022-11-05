Not Available

Another early and all-but-forgotten film was produced in Texas by famed cattleman Charles Goodnight at his JA Ranch in the Panhandle in 1916. Goodnight staged an old-style buffalo hunt, using Indians, led by a 70-hear-old Kiowa named Horse, from the reservation at Fort Sill, Okla. The Wiswall brothers from Denver spent nearly a month shooting the hunt and other footage at the ranch. The resulting film, Old Texas was shown at a cattlemen's association meeting in Denver and was subsequently lost.