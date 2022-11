Not Available

With shorts dating as far back as 1917, this digitally remastered collection of classic silent comedies resurrects the work of some of early Hollywood's funniest yet seldom recognized comedic actors and actresses. Four hilarious gems -- "Grandma's Child," "Away We Go," "Skylarking" and "Choose Your Weapons" -- feature the likes of Alberta Vaughn, Bobby Ray, Bobby Vernon, Duane Thompson, Lila Leslie, Victor Rodman, Harry Gribbon and Kewpie Morgan.