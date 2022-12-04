Old Time Comedy Night

Not Available

"In David Devensky's picture the audience is shown an audience. We are looking at a picture of them and they, it turns out, are looking at a picture of themselves. At the same time, the suspicion grows that these purposely gross caricatures of the average movie spectator are looking past their dark and flickering images to something else. As in The Lickerish Quartet there is the uneasy feeling that the actors and audience have changed places and these parodies of ourselves, facing us, looking straight into the camera, are looking through the screen and seeing us- and that they find the spectacle hilarious." –Donald Richie, MOMA