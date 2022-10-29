Not Available

Oldboys

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Nordisk Film

Now in his fifties, Vagn leads a solitary life and plays football with a group of similarly aged men, some even older. After being left behind at a petrol station by his teammates on their way to a match in Sweden, he encounters a young habitual offender and together they set off in hot pursuit of Vagn's buddies. A Nordic road movie taking in a whole series of comic, serious and, above all, well-written scenarios.

Cast

Robert HansenJohn Wayne-Strøm
Laura ChristensenJeanne
Rasmus BjergHenrik B
Leif Sylvester
Ole Thestrup
Niels Skousen

View Full Cast >

Images