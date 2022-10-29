Now in his fifties, Vagn leads a solitary life and plays football with a group of similarly aged men, some even older. After being left behind at a petrol station by his teammates on their way to a match in Sweden, he encounters a young habitual offender and together they set off in hot pursuit of Vagn's buddies. A Nordic road movie taking in a whole series of comic, serious and, above all, well-written scenarios.
|Robert Hansen
|John Wayne-Strøm
|Laura Christensen
|Jeanne
|Rasmus Bjerg
|Henrik B
|Leif Sylvester
|Ole Thestrup
|Niels Skousen
View Full Cast >