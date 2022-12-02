Older Brother, Younger Sister

Not Available

The Akaza family runs a construction company in Tokyo. Shinosuke (Yo Oizumi) works for his father Shinobu (Takashi Sasano) and his younger sister Momoko (Aoi Miyazaki) drives a big truck for their family business. The family is always energetic and lively. One day, Momoko tells her family that she got pregnant by her boyfriend, but she had an abortion. Momoko doesn't reveal anything else about her boyfriend. Shinosuke becomes engraged and hits Momoko. Momoko also lashes back at her older brother. The next day, Momoko leaves their home. Six months later, due to her father's birthday, Momoko decides to go back home. The rest of the Akaza family awaits for Momoko. While they are waiting for her, Momoko’s boyfriend Yuki (Taiga) suddenly visits their home.