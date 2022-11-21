Not Available

OLE BULL Violin Concertos

    Ole Bull (1810-1880) was an adventurer, violin virtuoso, composer and international star who brought the name of Norway to worldwide attention. Within music and drama he was a pioneer in the development of a national identity, and on the concert stage his fabulous playing skills and intense charisma early won him the sobriquet "the Scandinavian Paganini". Some of his most attractive tunes, as well as the rural potpourri "Et Sæterbesøg" (A Mountain Vision) have remained part of Norway's cultural heritage; on this recording they can be heard alongside his two virtuosic violin concertos and the fiery Spanish fantasia "La Verbena de San Juan".

