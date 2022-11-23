Not Available

Narrated by John Goodman, OLE WAR SKULE: The Story of Saturday Night will dynamically illustrate the unique and rich history of the LSU football team, the fans, the players, the coaches and all of the peripheral support teams and partners who work together to create the incredible experience known only as LSU football. Unlike any other LSU football film, this film tells a comprehensive story from 1893 to present day of what really goes into creating Saturday Night at Tiger Stadium.