Oleg Klimov. Pisma sebe

Not Available

For twelve years, military photographer Oleg Klimov recorded the collapse of the Soviet Union on film. He was present in almost all military and ethnic conflicts in the 90s. His photographs were on the front pages of many Western newspapers, as dumb witnesses of the wars in the former Soviet Union. But Oleg’s career also influenced his personality. After a few quiet years, he suddenly finds a military trauma in himself. Driven by inner longing, he returns to some places where he photographed people during the war: in Nagorno-Karabakh, Abkhazia and Chechnya in order to find those who are depicted in the pictures.