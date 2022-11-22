Olga My Love

Not Available

Olga, a young girl from a wealthy family, knows and falls in love with Peter, a poor civil engineer who has just taken his degree and with honors. The future of the young do not seem bright because the job needs capital and appropriate dating to climb the stairs of success. The social gulf that separates them is huge and the reactions of her mother Olga creates another major obstacle in their relationship. Despite the difficulties, however, the two young decide to join their lives and try to build a common course with the only help their love and dreams to create a happy family. The inability But Peter stabilize at a job because of irritable character and economic problem facing will bring very fast the first dark clouds in their relationship and will go through great tribulations love.