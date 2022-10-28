Not Available

Olhos azuis

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Coevos Filmes

Before his compulsory retirement, on his last day of work, Marshall, JFK airport's chief Immigration officer, detains a group of Latin Americans and expose them to a series of humiliating situations. Blinded by prejudice, Marshall ends up by causing the death of a young Brazilian. After a period in prison, Marshall goes to Brazil, deadly ill and in a desperate search in order to purge his guilt. In his quest, he is guided by Bia, a young prostitute.

Cast

Frank GrilloBob Estevez
Erica GimpelSandra
Hector BordoniAugustin
Cristina LagoBia
Branca MessinaCalypso
Everaldo PontesThe Godfather

