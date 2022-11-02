Olhos de Vampa

Not Available

In São Paulo, a beautiful woman is found dead, with a peach in her mouth, a bite in her butt and without blood in the body. Dr. Artur, the chief of police, assigns detective Leôncio to investigate the murder together with the fetishist photographer Oscar. When other women are found dead in the same modus-operandi - i.e., peach in the mouth, bite in the ass, and no blood - the police gives the nickname of "Vampa" to the vampire serial-killer. Without any lead, they decide to follow a sexy and popular night-club dancer on the streets of São Paulo, trying to identify possible suspects.