1988

Oliver & Company

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 17th, 1988

Studio

Walt Disney Pictures

This animated take on Oliver Twist re-imagines Oliver as an adorable orphaned kitten who struggles to survive in New York City and falls in with a band of canine criminals led by an evil human. First, Oliver meets Dodger, a carefree mutt with street savoir faire. But when Oliver meets wealthy Jenny on one of the gang's thieving missions, his life changes forever.

Cast

Joey LawrenceOliver (voice)
Billy JoelDodger (voice)
Cheech MarinTito (voice)
Richard MulliganEinstein (voice)
Roscoe Lee BrowneFrancis (voice)
Sheryl Lee RalphRita (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images

3 More Images