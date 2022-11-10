Oliver & Company

This animated take on Oliver Twist re-imagines Oliver as an adorable orphaned kitten who struggles to survive in New York City and falls in with a band of canine criminals led by an evil human. First, Oliver meets Dodger, a carefree mutt with street savoir faire. But when Oliver meets wealthy Jenny on one of the gang's thieving missions, his life changes forever.
|Joey Lawrence
|Oliver (voice)
|Billy Joel
|Dodger (voice)
|Cheech Marin
|Tito (voice)
|Richard Mulligan
|Einstein (voice)
|Roscoe Lee Browne
|Francis (voice)
|Sheryl Lee Ralph
|Rita (voice)
