Zimbabwean legend Oliver Mtukudzi electrifies fans at the 2002 Cape Town International Jazz Festival with a live performance featuring his famous blend of witty political lyrics, African chimurenga and mbaqanga rhythms, and Western pop. Backed by his band, the Black Spirits, Mtukudzi delivers crowd-pleasing versions of some of his biggest hits, including "Shanda," "Maivaramba," "Hear Me Lord" and "Ndakuneta."