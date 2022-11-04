1934

Oliver the Eighth

  • Comedy

Release Date

January 12th, 1934

Studio

Hal Roach Studios

Barbershop owners Stan and Ollie answer an ad in the newspaper from a wealthy widow looking for a husband. Ollie only mails in his response and is invited to the widow's mansion. Stan discovers his unmailed letter and insists on tagging along. At the mansion, the widow's creepy butler informs them that the woman is crazy. She was once jilted by an Oliver and now her hobby is marrying Olivers and then slitting their throats. Now the boys must figure out how to escape.

Cast

Oliver HardyOllie
Mae BuschWidow
Jack BartyJitters the butler
Stan LaurelStan

