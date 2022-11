Not Available

A movie 169 years in the making. Oliver Twist, the Artful Dodger, and Fagin. The lovers will love Fagin's waifs. Plus, there's Mr. Bumble and the hairy-chested Detective Brownlow. It's 2007, the location is South Beach FL, Fagin is a pimp and his boys are whores. But that co-dependent bitch Nancy still gets it in the end! - Written by Peter Z Pan