Not Available

A man with bloody hands is arrested as prime suspect in a murder case. He does not understand why and refuses to cooperate. Bernard Van de Wiele, the suspect, is a writer. One of the police inspectors comes up with the idea to give him a typewriter: an Olivetti 82. The interrogators hope that this way he will agree to share his story. Bernard begins his memoir: a long search for love and protection. Little by little the truth comes to light.