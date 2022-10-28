1983

Olivia

  • Crime
  • Horror
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 28th, 1983

Studio

New West

Nightmares of the past haunt the beautiful, mysterious Olivia (Suzanna Love), a London resident who begins a passionate affair with American businessman Mike (Easy Rider's Robert Walker, Jr.). Trapped in a loveless marriage and traumatized by memories of her mother's brutal murder, Olivia hopes her lover will offer a chance at a new life. However, ghostly voices and brutal murders ignite a fiendish, twist-filled story of double identities, deception, and erotic terror.

Cast

Suzanna LoveOlivia
Robert Walker, Jr.Mike
Amy RobinsonOlivia, age 5
Bibbe HansenThe Mother
Nicholas LoveThe Soldier
Ulli LommelThe Detective

View Full Cast >

Images