Nightmares of the past haunt the beautiful, mysterious Olivia (Suzanna Love), a London resident who begins a passionate affair with American businessman Mike (Easy Rider's Robert Walker, Jr.). Trapped in a loveless marriage and traumatized by memories of her mother's brutal murder, Olivia hopes her lover will offer a chance at a new life. However, ghostly voices and brutal murders ignite a fiendish, twist-filled story of double identities, deception, and erotic terror.
|Suzanna Love
|Olivia
|Robert Walker, Jr.
|Mike
|Amy Robinson
|Olivia, age 5
|Bibbe Hansen
|The Mother
|Nicholas Love
|The Soldier
|Ulli Lommel
|The Detective
