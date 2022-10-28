1983

Nightmares of the past haunt the beautiful, mysterious Olivia (Suzanna Love), a London resident who begins a passionate affair with American businessman Mike (Easy Rider's Robert Walker, Jr.). Trapped in a loveless marriage and traumatized by memories of her mother's brutal murder, Olivia hopes her lover will offer a chance at a new life. However, ghostly voices and brutal murders ignite a fiendish, twist-filled story of double identities, deception, and erotic terror.